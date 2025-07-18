Critical Review: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) versus Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Bay Banks of Virginia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $258.81 million 3.64 $88.49 million $2.91 10.73 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 19.40% 11.10% 1.06% Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Southside Bancshares and Bay Banks of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.55%. Given Southside Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration of irrevocable, revocable, and testamentary trusts, estate administration, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides retirement and employee benefit accounts, including plans and profit sharing plans; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers various banking services through branches, drive-thru facilities, automated teller machines, and interactive teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

