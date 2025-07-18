Critical Survey: TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and Warby Parker”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives $70.15 million 0.02 -$8.24 million ($0.21) -0.58 Warby Parker $771.32 million 3.18 -$20.39 million ($0.12) -195.44

Profitability

TAAT Global Alternatives has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warby Parker. Warby Parker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAAT Global Alternatives, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and Warby Parker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A Warby Parker -1.79% -2.48% -1.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TAAT Global Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warby Parker has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TAAT Global Alternatives and Warby Parker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00 Warby Parker 0 9 10 0 2.53

Warby Parker has a consensus price target of $22.88, indicating a potential downside of 2.46%. Given Warby Parker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Summary

Warby Parker beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

(Get Free Report)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.