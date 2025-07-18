Cvfg LLC Purchases 1,308 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cvfg LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Cvfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cvfg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,814,800 shares of company stock worth $709,172,753 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.63. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

