DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Holdings Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DaVita by 65.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in DaVita by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

DVA opened at $143.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.63. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.76 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

