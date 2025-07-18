Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

BROS opened at $63.43 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $86.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.64, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.65.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $10,641,352.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

