EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in EQT by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Down 0.7%

EQT opened at $58.76 on Friday. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

