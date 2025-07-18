Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MOH Q1 Earnings

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $6.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.82. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $24.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2026 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MOH. Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.57.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $204.30 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $200.63 and a 1 year high of $365.23. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.56 and its 200 day moving average is $301.05.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

