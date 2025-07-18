Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 211.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,279 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $8,748,094.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,423.12. The trade was a 58.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $77,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,318.88. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,298 shares of company stock worth $11,156,039. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

