Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Etsy news, CTO Richard Edward Colburn III sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $110,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,140.96. The trade was a 44.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $77,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,318.88. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,156,039 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $57.97 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.