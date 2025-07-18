Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) vs. Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Critical Contrast

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) and Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peakstone Realty Trust has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Peakstone Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $3.26 billion 9.60 $854.68 million $4.31 34.20 Peakstone Realty Trust $228.07 million 2.20 -$10.43 million ($1.77) -7.70

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Peakstone Realty Trust. Peakstone Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Peakstone Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Extra Space Storage pays out 150.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Peakstone Realty Trust pays out -50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peakstone Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Peakstone Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Peakstone Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 27.84% 6.11% 3.21% Peakstone Realty Trust -28.71% -5.70% -2.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Extra Space Storage and Peakstone Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 0 8 8 0 2.50 Peakstone Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus target price of $159.29, indicating a potential upside of 8.06%. Peakstone Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.79%. Given Peakstone Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peakstone Realty Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Peakstone Realty Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's wholly-owned portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

