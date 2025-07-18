Financial Contrast: MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) and ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ENN Energy and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENN Energy N/A N/A N/A MDU Resources Group 7.93% 9.86% 3.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ENN Energy and MDU Resources Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENN Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 MDU Resources Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MDU Resources Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.86%. Given MDU Resources Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MDU Resources Group is more favorable than ENN Energy.

71.4% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENN Energy and MDU Resources Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENN Energy $15.28 billion 0.59 $832.79 million N/A N/A MDU Resources Group $1.76 billion 1.98 $281.11 million $1.29 13.18

ENN Energy has higher revenue and earnings than MDU Resources Group.

Dividends

ENN Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. MDU Resources Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. MDU Resources Group pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

ENN Energy has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats ENN Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments. The company also distributes and sells piped gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and other multi-energy products; operates vehicle gas refuelling stations; and provides services related to low-carbon integrated solutions. In addition, it is involved in the integrated energy business; retail of gas pipelines, and related materials and equipment; transportation of oil products and gas; and sourcing and sell of LNG, as well as wholesale and retail of LNG, CNG, gas equipment, appliances, and others; and provision of financial services. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. ENN Energy Holdings Limited was formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited and changed its name to ENN Energy Holdings Limited in September 2010. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Langfang, China.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming; and supplies related value-added services. The Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions; and cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Services segment offers electrical and mechanical contracting services, including the construction and maintenance of electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, mechanical piping, and services; transmission and distribution contracting services, comprise construction and maintenance of overhead and underground electrical, and gas and communication infrastructure; and manufactures and supplies transmission and distribution lines construction equipment and tools. It serves manufacturing, commercial, industrial, transportation, institutional, and renewable and government customers, as well as utilities. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

