Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 330 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $289.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

