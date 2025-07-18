Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,721,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $36,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 74,711.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,750,000 after acquiring an additional 90,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 203,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,961,000 after buying an additional 80,870 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPI opened at $406.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.30. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.92 and a fifty-two week high of $490.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.68 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

GPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.14.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total value of $654,184.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,008.20. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

