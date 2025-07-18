Head to Head Contrast: Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 26.79% 5.17% 2.78% Urban Edge Properties 17.23% 5.88% 2.39%

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kimco Realty pays out 129.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urban Edge Properties pays out 118.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Urban Edge Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

89.3% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kimco Realty and Urban Edge Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 9 5 2 2.56 Urban Edge Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kimco Realty presently has a consensus price target of $24.70, indicating a potential upside of 13.97%. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.00%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimco Realty and Urban Edge Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $2.04 billion 7.20 $410.79 million $0.77 28.15 Urban Edge Properties $444.97 million 5.45 $72.56 million $0.64 30.15

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Urban Edge Properties. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Urban Edge Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

