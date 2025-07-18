Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,916 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

