Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1,569.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,059 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 177.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Huntsman by 2,388.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.70. Huntsman Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.89%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

