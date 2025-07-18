JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE JPM opened at $289.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $805.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.91 and its 200-day moving average is $257.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.