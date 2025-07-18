JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:JPM opened at $289.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $805.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

