Madrona Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,814,800 shares of company stock valued at $709,172,753. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.