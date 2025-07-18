Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,025,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $24,383,677,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,638,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,672,198,000 after buying an additional 7,574,417 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,635,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.41.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $183.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.15. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

