Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Medpace by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 37.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,998 shares in the company, valued at $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $319.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.21. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $441.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 54.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.82.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

