Mizuho Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $27.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RPD. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPD

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 2,043.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,721,000 after buying an additional 60,095 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 3,690,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,454,000 after buying an additional 34,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,286,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,856 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 919,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 964,899 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.