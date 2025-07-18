Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Raised by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,204,250. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $695.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.33.

MPWR opened at $713.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $708.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

