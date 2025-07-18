M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.91. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $186,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,375. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 121,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,171.04. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,724 shares of company stock worth $8,764,043. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 13th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

