M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.
Lucid Group Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
