Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,764.96. The trade was a 46.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,897,063 shares of company stock worth $1,570,909,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

