Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 229.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 459.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,620.30. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,709.02. The trade was a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $554,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $53.17 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

