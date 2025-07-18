Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THG. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,942.40. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of THG stock opened at $164.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.04. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.44 and a 12 month high of $178.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.29. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on THG. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Hanover Insurance Group

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.