Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of R. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 553.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Susquehanna started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. The trade was a 31.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE R opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.17. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $177.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.96%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

