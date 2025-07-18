Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAVA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 17,386.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 73,372 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 768.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 195,389 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter worth $2,429,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $364,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 236,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,763,690.20. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $215,032.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 137,048 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,527.68. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,951 shares of company stock worth $5,409,027. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAVA opened at $86.97 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.06.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

