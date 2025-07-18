Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,611 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $104.10.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Ameren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

