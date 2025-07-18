Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Repligen worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Repligen by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $124.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Repligen Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.97 and a 12-month high of $182.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

