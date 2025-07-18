Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,819,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,025 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trex by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,599,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,505,000 after buying an additional 523,113 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trex by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,734 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,153,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,029,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,064,000 after acquiring an additional 939,960 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX opened at $62.21 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $86.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.11 million. Trex had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $144,728.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Baird R W raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

