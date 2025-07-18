Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,039,000 after purchasing an additional 304,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,276,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,492,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,432,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,922,000 after buying an additional 130,819 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,878,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,176,000 after purchasing an additional 675,306 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

