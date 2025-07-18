Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,073,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,819 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,899,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,263,000 after buying an additional 792,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,400. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE VNO opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

