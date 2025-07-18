Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,179 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Synovus Financial worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 297,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 27,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $53.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.35.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

