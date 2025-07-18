Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 243,584 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,584 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $30,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,255,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 845,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1,699.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 797,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $13,819,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after buying an additional 461,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 14,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $274,557.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 156,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,686.80. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

OSW stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.41. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

