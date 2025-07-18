Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,932 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Kyndryl worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,408,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371,541 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kyndryl by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kyndryl by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,147,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 1,050,856 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,331,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,082,000 after purchasing an additional 856,629 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $26,085,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

KD opened at $39.16 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KD

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.