Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.67.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $361.29 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.37 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $414.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,063,741.30. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

