Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,829.02. This represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,227.36. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $237.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.63 and a 12-month high of $247.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.