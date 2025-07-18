Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,318 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 122.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

