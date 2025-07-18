Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 587 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 42,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $216.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.53. Eagle Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $191.91 and a twelve month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

