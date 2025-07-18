Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Maplebear from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 484,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,310.44. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $681,191.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,032,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,251,759.30. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,387 shares of company stock worth $1,310,570 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

