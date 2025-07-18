National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $9,067,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE NFG opened at $88.02 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Company has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 204.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 497.67%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.