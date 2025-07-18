New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Sells 104 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 222.6% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 67,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $289.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $805.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

