New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,500 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS stock opened at $287.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.85 and a 1-year high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 98.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.94.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

