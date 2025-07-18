New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 364,461 Shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 130.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 643,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,461 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 65.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. Hillenbrand Inc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is -23.62%.

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.