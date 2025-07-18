New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,596 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $171.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.56.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

