New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 52,612 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $62,180,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $235,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 214,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.07.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BWA opened at $35.48 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

