New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 10,692 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,805 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of Ameris Bancorp worth $13,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,016,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $74.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameris Bancorp

About Ameris Bancorp

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.